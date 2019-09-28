Sutter breaks ground on expansion

On Fri. Sept. 20 morning at 11 a.m. to noon, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital will hold a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of the hospital expansion and renovation at 30 Mark West Springs Rd. in Santa Rosa. The expansion includes a new three-story wing, adding 67,000 sq. ft. of space to accommodate additional staff and higher patient volumes, plus renovation of more than 10,000 sq. ft. of the existing hospital.

There will be renderings of expansion plans with construction equipment onsite, new facility blueprint(s) on the drafting tables, mock-up/full-size rooms (in the construction shell, medical office building) and construction workers w/ hardhats

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital cares for the larger community in ways that stretch beyond the walls of the hospital. In the past three years, Sutter Health has annually provided over $26.6 million in charity, uncompensated care, and other community benefits to indigent, uninsured, and underinsured residents of Sonoma County. We partner to provide financial support to serve 12 local community organizations who care for individuals and families in our community.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, part of the not-for-profit, integrated Sutter Health network, has a long, proud history of providing high quality care in Sonoma County and beyond. Because of an unwavering focus on health and healing the hospital is consistently ranked as one of the top hospitals in the region. Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is recognized as one of the nation’s top residency programs for training the next generation of doctors, and is known for its high quality in stroke, heart, pneumonia, perinatal and surgical care.