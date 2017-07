Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is seeking volunteers for its gift shop which is located in the hospital’s main lobby. All proceeds from the gift shop are donated to the hospital and used to support hospital programs. The volunteers should be mature and committed with an interest in sharing a few hours of their time once a week. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Please contact Fran at franrizzo147@rocketmail.com.