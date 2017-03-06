Suspected explosive device at RCHS

A suspected explosive device forced the evacuation of the Rancho Cotate High School campus on Monday afternoon, Feb. 27.

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety’s communication center received a call of the suspected explosive device at approximately 5:45 p.m. The RPDPS, with help from thte Sonoma State University Police, set up a perimeter around the school.

After the evacuation, the Sonoma County Sheriff bomb unit, including explosives detection dog “Boomer,” assisted officers from the RPDPS and school officials in a search of the campus.

Fortunately, no explosive devices were found. School resumed on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.