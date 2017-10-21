63F
Getting ready to be escorted into their homes
Firefighters get a hold on containment, Cal Fire starts investigation
Cotati City Council chooses Honorary Mayor
Shelter refugees find happiness through dance entertainment
RP City Council OK’s mixed used project despite community traffic concerns
Where donations are needed the most and how you can volunteer to help fire victims
Sonoma County on FIRE
Fire containment efforts underway
Returning to rubble: at least 2,000 structures destroyed, 17 dead, around 300 missing
Understanding the fire terminology
Rohnert Park woman caught in crossfire of gunfire during Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay
Fire Update: 10 confirmed fire related deaths, evacuees, donors and volunteers flock to evacuation centers
Firestorm rages across Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, causing evacuations in H and G sections of RP
Sunset-firefighter’s camp
October 20, 2017
Sunset over the firefighter's tent camp at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds on Oct. 14. Robert Grant