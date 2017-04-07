Sundquist to speak at SRJC ceremony

The Santa Rosa Junior College Career and Technical Education Department is hosting the second annual “Celebrate CTE,” to honor students who complete their career certificates during the 2016-2017 academic year.

The event will take place on Friday, May 26 at 5 p.m., on the John Surryhne Outdoor Stage of SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus.

The event will feature keynote speaker Paralympian motivational speaker and best-selling author Josh Sundquist.

He has spoken across the world to groups ranging from Fortune 500 companies to inner city public schools to the White House.

“This celebration acknowledges the hard work that our CTE students have done to accomplish their educational goals,” said Jerry Miller, Dean of CTE and Economic Development at SRJC. “For years, SRJC has offered programs that lead to high-demand, high-wage, and middle-skill jobs. We are as committed as ever to offering the best education and training that meets industry needs at a fair and reasonable cost.”

At SRJC, 51 percent of students are currently enrolled in CTE courses.

During the celebration, department deans will announce each certificate program. Program coordinators or faculty members, who will be seated with students, will award each student a commemorative pin designed by one of their peers.