Summit promotion

“Maggie has been with Summit State Bank for over 8 years and now has taken on the role of Rohnert Park Branch Manager. She is involved in the community and shows her strong work ethic in and outside of the branch. We are very excited for this next step in her career,” said Jim Brush, President and CEO of Summit State Bank.

She has more than 13 years of experience in community banking, the past eight years at Summit State Bank. Maggie is actively involved within Sonoma County and has volunteered with at NOAH (Neighbors Organized Against Hunger), California Deer Association, Redwood Food Bank, and Girls on the Run. Maggie was raised in Sonoma County and in her spare time enjoys the outdoors – hiking, camping and traveling. She likes to spend time with family and close friends.

About Summit State Bank

