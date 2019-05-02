Summit promotion

News Briefs
May 2, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
News Briefs Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Summit promotion

May 3, 2019

“Maggie has been with Summit State Bank for over 8 years and now has taken on the role of Rohnert Park Branch Manager. She is involved in the community and shows her strong work ethic in and outside of the branch. We are very excited for this next step in her career,” said Jim Brush, President and CEO of Summit State Bank.

 She has more than 13 years of experience in community banking, the past eight years at Summit State Bank. Maggie is actively involved within Sonoma County and has volunteered with at NOAH (Neighbors Organized Against Hunger), California Deer Association, Redwood Food Bank, and Girls on the Run. Maggie was raised in Sonoma County and in her spare time enjoys the outdoors – hiking, camping and traveling. She likes to spend time with family and close friends.  

 About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $622 million and total equity of $62 million at December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.  

 Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 82% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay.

 Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.