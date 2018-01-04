Summit State Bank announces the distribution of bonuses to non-executive employees

Santa Rosa, CA – Jim Brush, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) has announced that all non-executive employees will receive a $2,000 bonus effective January 2018.

“Our Board of Directors recognize the beneficial nature that the corporate tax rate decrease will have on our bank and decided that our employees should directly benefit from the legislation,” said Allan Hemphill, Chairman of the Board of Summit State Bank. The bank has 78 employees living in Sonoma County.

“This is a great gesture from our Board; our staff is the heart and soul of our business and continues to do an excellent job serving our customers. Our staff and customers are both at the core of our success,” said Jim Brush, President/CEO.

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $539 million and total equity of $60 million at Sept. 30, 2017. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 78 percent of management are women and minorities with 40 percent represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards to include: Best Business Bank, Best Company to do Business with in Sonoma County, and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.