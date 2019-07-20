Summer’s sun damages the skin

By: Dawn Dolan

Are you the kind of person who can’t wait for summer to be here and worships the summer sun? Does the warm weather make you feel alive and invigorated? Do you take every opportunity to be outdoors and feel energized by doing so? Or does the sun make you uncomfortable in some way?

We have all been made aware of the damage that the summer’s sun can do to our skin if left unprotected by sunscreen, clothing or a deep tan. But what if you are one of the people who get cold sores on your lips when the weather heats up and you are out in the sun? What about if you are one of the sensitive people whose skin all over will get hives from any sun exposure at all? This can take the fun right out of your outdoor activities.

Oftentimes these discomforts can be lessened or even eliminated by boosting your immune and elimination systems. The sun exposure will encourage your body to produce its own vitamin D. This vitamin is known to boost the immune functions to help the body get rid of varying types of infections, especially viral ones. The killing of these infections will produce toxic debris that must then be eliminated. If the liver is either compromised in some way or busy handling the elimination of other toxins, it may not be able to process the additional toxin load that the vitamin D is helping to contribute. If the toxin load cannot be eliminated through the liver, it may choose either the lungs or the skin as an exit route. The skin is our body’s largest organ of elimination and a likely place for detox.

If you are one of these sufferers, please talk to a natural healthcare practitioner to find out what might be done to change your body’s responses to the sun from discomfort to comfort.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.