Summer snacking and your child’s teeth

Health
May 2, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Preventing tooth decay in children Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The reason “Four” is the magic number? Your Medicare rights and protections Safety at home for seniors When hard things happen How to take Tylenol safely The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Tooth friendly Easter tips Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you? Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month I will– I should– I can– I’ll try How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Summer snacking and your child’s teeth

By: Jamie Sahouria
May 3, 2019

There is only a month or so of school left and summer is upon us. The days are longer and the sun is shining hot. It is important to stay hydrated during the hot months coming up. Dehydration can be a serious medical issue if left untreated. Any dentist will tell you that the best drink choice for teeth is water. Water not only helps to remove food debris from your teeth and gums, it keeps your body hydrated. A hydrated body feels better and clean teeth do too!  

Drinks like soda or juice are not only high in sugar, they can be very acidic as well. The carbonation in sodas is not healthy for teeth either. If your child likes the flavor of lemonade, a common summer beverage, it’s ok to drop a lemon wedge into their plain water to get some of that same flavor.  This really limits the acidity and the sugar found in ready-made lemonade. It is much better to drink that beverage in one sitting than to sip on it all day. The more times the sugar or acid is introduced to the tooth, the more likely the tooth can get a cavity. 

Many kids are out of school during summer and are hanging out at home. Summer snacking is a common occurrence during these times especially when it is too hot to play outdoors. Video games and YouTube seem more popular with kids and along with these inside activities comes snacking all day. Helping your child choose healthy snacks and beverages is one of the keys to maintaining a healthy smile. 

Healthy snacks are also something we should try to encourage at home. High carbohydrate foods such as crackers or chips can be harmful to teeth.  These items tend to turn sticky once mixed with saliva during chewing (ask me how times a day I identify leftover Cheese Its or Goldfish crackers in a child’s mouth!). This sticky substance that forms from high carb foods will stick to teeth like glue. It takes real effort for parents to remove that sticky food, using a good toothbrush and a watchful eye. 

Better choices to offer your snacking child include fresh fruits (summer berries are sweet and notorious) and vegetables. Growing a garden at home can encourage your kids to become excited about eating fruits and vegetables. A good way to encourage those healthy choices is to keep those types of food and beverages within reach. Clear, plastic containers that are easily accessible to your child in the fridge or pantry will encourage healthy eating habits. Quite simply, if the unhealthy choice is not available, most kids will eat the healthy option that is. 

As with any mindful advice, not everyone is perfect and no summer would be complete without trips for frozen yogurt or ice cream or a hotdog during a summer BBQ. Everything in moderation, however, will go a long way to saving your child from future cavities. Here’s to a great summer ahead with good food choices and lots of water! 

Dr. Jamie Sahouria is Rohnert Park’s only full time, board certified pediatric dentist. She works at 1303 Medical Center Drive, where she and partner doctors provide dental care and braces for kids and adults. Dr. Jamie is a Rohnert Park native and is a proud graduate of The Ranch. She can be reached via her website at www.BrushFlosssSmile.com