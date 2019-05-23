News Briefs
Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children

May 24, 2019

From June 3 through Aug. 9, the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) will offer free and healthy lunches to children 18 and under across Sonoma County locations. The Summer Lunch Program sites will run Mon. through Fri., giving children a steady source of the fuel they need to grow and play during the summer months.

In addition to a nutritious lunch, some sites will offer fun activities to encourage active minds and healthy bodies during the summer break. This will include visits from the Bookmobile-Sonoma County’s roaming library, the Imaginists, the Creek Stewardship Program, a pedal-powered smoothie machine, water games and arts and crafts activities. Park sites will also offer free produce once a week to boost nutrition for low-income families.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information such as Braille or sign language should contact the agency where they applied for benefits.

The Rohnert Park and Cotati sites are: June 3-Aug.9 from 12:30-1 p.m. at La Plaza Park, La Plaza St., Cotati.

June 3-Aug. 2 from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Alicia Park, 300 Arlen Dr., Rohnert Park

June 10-Aug. 2 from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park.

Petaluma: June 3-Aug. 2 from 12-12:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma.

Sebastopol: June 10-Aug. 9 from 12-12:30 p.m. at Camp Castle, 7601 Huntley St., Sebastopol.

June 10-Aug. 9 from 12:15-1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Some sites offer breakfast as well as lunch and all sites will be closed July 4 and 5. Check refb.org for up-to-date meal dates and times.