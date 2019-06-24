Summer hazards for pets

Kids & Pets
June 24, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
All the pieces in place Dog fights – often more bark than bite RP Animal Shelter has a rodent nursery Hahn Elementary-Life skill recipients for May Belated Happy Mother’s Day Bark After Dark benefit a great success Richard Crane- Cougar Cub Character Assembly for May 20 Black is beautiful! Spring is turtle season? Thomas Page Academy awards for May Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Why nice animals sit We appreciate our volunteers John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for April 30 You love pets? Quality vs. quantity Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Monte Vista-Student builders for April 2 Monte Vista Elementary received recognition of being safe Monte Vista-Award winners for May 7 Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Richard Crane-Cougar Cub Character Assembly for April 1 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for April 10 Inside or out – the debate continues Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 RCHS seniors sign commitment University Elementary-Life Skill Award for Perseverance for the month of April Summer fun for animal lovers Hahn Elementary-Lifeskill recipients for the month of April John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County A visit to Thomas Page Academy Leoni wins speaker contest Bunny fur ban bill The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly April 29 Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Dictionary mania It’s spring and kittens are popping The truth about no-kill, does not mean zero deaths Thomas Page STEAM Club Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Tale of Cooper Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019 John Reed-Positive behavior winners for March 26 Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Hahn Elementary-Lifeskills for the month of March Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Rancho Cotate High School-Students of the month for Feb. and March Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb.  2019 World’s ugliest dog® contest University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Summer hazards for pets

By: Mickey Zeldes
June 21, 2019

After the heat last week this article might seem a bit late but we have plenty of hot weather ahead and there are lots of other hazards to warn about.  If you’re used to taking your dog with you everywhere it’s important to consider the comfort of the animal. It’s not always a matter of whether or not your dog can join you but whether it’s in the best interest of the animal to come along.  Besides the risk of overheating if left in the car (support animals do NOT have the same access rights as a trained service dog), the pavement can burn paws in no time.  Putting on booties prevents the paws from perspiring naturally and can add to the animal’s discomfort.

I know you think your dog will miss you and be lonely if left home but really, dogs will sleep about 80 percent of their day as long as they don’t have to hunt for food.  So let them be safe and comfortable while you run your errands.

My sister’s friend almost lost her dog a few weeks ago to a rattlesnake bite.  They were hiking in the canyons in LA when her dog got bit.  We have them too!  The snakes, that is.  Be super cautious whenever hiking with your dog. There are businesses that offer rattlesnake aversion training classes. County-wide Dog Training Club has brought them to our area; contact them for the next class at 707-478-6843.  You might want to check if your vet carries the anti-venom – not every vet does and at the time of an emergency you don’t want to waste time calling around.  Our County’s emergency hospitals – Animal Care Center in RP and both branches of Pet Care in Santa Rosa, often have the anti-venom but fair warning – it ain’t cheap!

The late rain and hot weather combination has been great for ticks and fleas – every animal coming in our doors is covered with them!  It’s best to use prevention rather than waiting until your animal is already reacting by scratching and chewing on himself.  Once an allergic reaction is triggered you are dealing with a multi-layered problem.  Know that ticks are carriers of Lyme and other diseases and fleas are the hosts for tapeworms – so they bring other issues with them.  Much easier to just give a monthly dose of prevention!  There are many choices now available so it’s worth a discussion with your veterinarian so that you put your pet on the most effective and appropriate product.  

I can hardly say how much I hate foxtails!  They look so innocuous blowing in the wind but they are evil!  The pointed barbs only go in one direction so once imbedded in your pet’s fur they burrow in and can do a lot of damage.  They can take the easy way in through openings – ears, noses and eyes are easy targets or they can actually enter through the skin especially between toes.  It’s very important to search your pet thoroughly after any outdoor activity!  The sooner you find this nettle the easier it is to remove and the less damage that is done.  If you come home from a hike and your dog is shaking her head or sneezing frequently, suspect a foxtail and get her to a vet asap!  Once a foxtail is embedded the vet is literally looking through the body for a (slowly) moving needle!

In spite of all these dangers I love summer and being outdoors with my pets.  It just takes some prevention, planning and extra time to ensure everyone’s safety.  After any outdoor activity each animal gets a thorough body search (for ticks, fleas and foxtails) and brushing. Get them used to it so it’s a pleasant end to a fun outing!

Upcoming Events

Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp – registration is now open for our camp program. 4 sessions for different age levels from 2nd grade to 7th grade.  Educational and interactive – perfect for all young animal lovers!  For details and registration forms go to www.rpanimalshelter.org or stop by the shelter.

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.