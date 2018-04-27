Summer fun for kids

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

What’s your little animal lover doing this summer? Looking for activities to keep your child engaged, learning and having fun? We have a suggestion – enroll him or her in our Kidz ‘n Critter Summer Camp!

We are offering five one-week sessions of educational fun for students going into 2nd through 7th grades. Each week is for a different age group, so the programming is age appropriate and the kids can make new like-minded friends. Camps run from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and are held in the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter’s lobby.

Through guest speakers, arts and crafts, videos, fieldtrips and demonstrations the campers will learn about different animals and responsible pet care. Topics include basic vet care, dog training, living with wildlife, why spay and neuter, the importance of ID tags and microchips, cat care, living with a house bunny and more. The older campers go on a field trip to an animal related organization or business. And the best part of all is a portion of each morning will be spent with hands-on time with shelter animals – socializing kittens and cats and playing with dogs and other small animals.

Sessions for 2nd and 3rd graders are June 16-20 and July 21-25; sessions for 4th and 5th graders are June 9-13, July 14-18 and Aug 4-8; and sessions for 6th and 7th graders are July 7-11 and July 28-Aug 1. To accommodate as many campers as possible we limit each child to just one session and to their appropriate age group. Cost is just $150 per camper with a $25 discount for each sibling. Scholarships are available so please don’t hesitate to give your child this opportunity to develop their love of animals even if you are on a strict budget. Registration includes cost of the camp T-shirt.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis and application forms are available at www.rpanimalshelter.org or at the shelter, which is located at 301 J. Rogers Ln., behind the Press Democrat Building off Redwood Drive. Shelter hours are Wed 1-6:30 p.m., Thurs.-Fri-Sat 1-5:30 p.m. and Sun 1-4:30 p.m. The Animal Shelter League (ASL) funds the camps and checks should be made out to them. Credit card payments can be accepted through the ASL website – www.animalshelterleaguerp.org, be sure to make a note in the special instruction box that it is for camp and list the child’s name so it will be credited properly.

We’re busy planning a full schedule of activities for our camp sessions and hope that your child will join us. Tell your friends so as many students as possible get a chance to participate in the fun! We certainly want to encourage every child’s love of animals and help them learn to be responsible pet parents – that’s what these camps are all about!

Upcoming Events

BUNFEST, a celebration of everything rabbit! Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Burton Recreation Center. Free admission gets you some great speakers on rabbit health and care, lots of adorable rabbits to meet, bunny supplies to purchase and more! Check out information at sonomacountybunfest.com.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.