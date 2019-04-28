Kids & Pets
April 28, 2019
Summer fun for animal lovers

By: Mickey Zeldes
April 26, 2019

As I write this the temperature outside is going up to the low 80s.  Know what that means?  Summer is coming!  And the kids will be out of school.  What will they do in all their free time?  Keep your young animal lover busy and engaged with a week at our Kidz ‘n’ Critters Summer Camp!

Where else can your child learn about the proper care of dogs and cats?  Why it’s important to spay and neuter and microchip your pets?  Meet a working police K-9?  See young kittens being bottle fed?  Go on an interesting field trip (not every session)?  Learn about reptiles, wildlife, rabbits and lots more!  Each year has some new things although our core lessons are the same. And the best part is the time spent socializing with shelter animals each day.  Our camp is a balance between hand-on activities and learning, with lots of arts and crafts, videos, guest speakers and demonstrations. 

We are offering four weeks of fun and learning this summer for different grade levels.  Session one, June 17-21 is for youngsters going into second and third grade next fall; Session two, June 24-28, is for students going into 4th & 5th grade; Session three, July 8-12 is for students going into 6th & 7th grades; and Session four, July 15-19, is again for students in 4th & 5th grades.  Each session runs Mon. through Fri, from 8:30-12:30 at the shelter.  Cost is just $150 per camper with a $25 sibling discount (doesn’t have to be in the same session).  Scholarships are available and the fee includes a camp T-shirt.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis and application forms are available at www.rpanimalshelter.org or at the shelter, which is located at 301 J. Rogers Lane, behind the Press Democrat Building off Redwood Drive.  Shelter hours are Wed. 1-6:30, Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30, and Sun. 1-4:30.  The Animal Shelter League (ASL) funds the camps and checks should be made out to them.  We can also accept credit card payments on their behalf. 

We’re busy planning a full schedule of activities for our camp sessions and hope that your child will join us.  Tell your friends so as many students as possible get a chance to participate in the fun!  We certainly want to encourage every child’s love of animals and help them learn to be responsible pet parents – that’s what these camps are all about!

Upcoming Events

 “Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.