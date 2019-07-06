Summer Nature Journals

Celebrate summer Sat., July 20 with your own nature journal! See a variety of examples and develop your own unique style. Create your own pages of studies and see how much more you notice the world around you. Part outdoor exploration, sketching and note-taking, Krista Anandakuttan will introduce some of her favorite tips for drawing insects and butterflies. For all ages, beginner to experienced; Children with an adult are welcome. Please bring a journal or sketchbook, a pen and pencil. Optional: watercolors and colored pencils, and a sack lunch. rsvp: krista.anandakuttan@gmail.com. For more about Krista, look here: https://illustratescience.com/ or visit The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove.