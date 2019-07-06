Summer Nature Journals

News Briefs
July 6, 2019
Slow down and celebrate responsibly PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information Marketing and outreach Become a volunteer for the Village Network Connect with new friends Advocate for foster children Become a CASA volunteer CPI hosts summer group Grieving for whales Lend a hand at annual festival Cleaner community spaces Want to be a board member? Data entry assistants needed Garden and front desk help So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section DNA testing scams Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Model trains at Children’s Museum News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws SMART will add a late-night run Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Family emergency scam News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Learn different trades and opportunities News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children News Briefs Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access Funeral fraud News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Summer Nature Journals

July 5, 2019

Celebrate summer Sat., July 20 with your own nature journal! See a variety of examples and develop your own unique style. Create your own pages of studies and see how much more you notice the world around you. Part outdoor exploration, sketching and note-taking, Krista Anandakuttan will introduce some of her favorite tips for drawing insects and butterflies. For all ages, beginner to experienced; Children with an adult are welcome. Please bring a journal or sketchbook, a pen and pencil. Optional: watercolors and colored pencils, and a sack lunch. rsvp: krista.anandakuttan@gmail.com. For more about Krista, look here: https://illustratescience.com/ or visit The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove.