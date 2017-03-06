‘Sugar Bean Sisters’ coming to RP

Nathan Sanders’ southern gothic comedy “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” begins its run at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center on March 17. It runs through April 9.

“The Sugar Bean Sisters” tells a quirky story of romance, murder and alien abduction as it follows two eccentric spinster sisters waiting for aliens to come to their home in the sugarcane swamps of Florida.

In search of happiness, the Sugar Bean sisters hatch a plot in this plot twisting, “out of this world” tale that examines faith and complicated family dynamics where lies are unraveled and truth is revealed.

Parental guidance advised for youth under 15-years old. The play features Mary Gannon Graham, Mollie Boice, Lydia Revelos, Larry Williams and Sharon Griffith, and Denise Elia-Yen directs.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Reservations are recommended. Ticket prices are $16 for children 12 and under; $22 for students; $24 for seniors/youth; and $26 general admission.

Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College students can take advantage of the student rush price, where students present their IDs at the Spreckels’ box office 10 minutes before curtain for the special admission of $12.