‘Stuff the van’ with school supplies

By: Irene Hilsendager

Every August when it is getting close to the beginning of school, many organizations see an increase in needs and that is partly because of family finances being strained by the expense of providing school supplies for back to school. Parents really have to make choices as to paying for school supplies or groceries or it even bites into the electric bill or insurances.

The Salvation Army in collaboration with Walmart last Sat. held a ‘stuff a van’ at the Golf Course Walmart. Barrels were at the entrance of the store and as customers left, they donated school supplies.

Major Mitham Clement from the Salvation Army said this was the first year that they partnered with Walmart. Nearly 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide participated. In the bay area 13 Walmart locations will provide local children with the necessary tools that students need to succeed this school year.

No information has been received as to how many barrels were filled or about how many pounds of school supplies the community donated. If you wish to donate, go to www.tsastuffthebus.org to get more information.