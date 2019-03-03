Students at Tech High learn about History-2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

National History Day is a competition that encourages students from middle and high school to create a documentary, website, essay or performance focused on a theme. Fifteen Technology High School students recently earned the privilege of representing Sonoma County at the History Day in California State finals in Pasadena May 7-8.

This year’s theme reflects something in history that is an innovation. Technology High School entries include a documentary about smallpox vaccinations, an exhibit about the invention of the liquid-filled rocket, an essay about the impacts of DNA and more.

Husna Hadi, a 10th grade student at Technology High School said, “History Day has taught us much about the significance that the past has on the future…about how to be better researchers…about how to strive for your best…to keep going and not give up.” “History Day was an amazing experience. Not only did we learn about the historical moments, but also we learned about how they impacted our society,” said Zack Haiman, a 10th grade student at Tech.

The group of students that will be going to Pasadena need our support. About $300 is needed for each student. If anyone would like to help finance, get in touch with Adam Littlefield, principal of Tech High.

