Student center opens for youths

By: Irene Hilsendager

Now the youth service center, called Sozo, located at 1451 Southwest Blvd., is trying to fill the void. Many times other organizations have tried to provide youths with a safe and fun haven, but have never quite been successful. PAL, the Police Athletic League tried it with the city giving funds but again that never materialized.

Nearly four years ago Linsee Sage saw a need for a place for the young people to go without being bullied. Driving many times through the University Square Shopping Center, Linsee and her husband, Sean, saw many young groups just hanging around, starting fights and getting into trouble as those groups had nothing to do or no where to go but get into misfortunes.

A flame was lit in Linsee’s head and being a stay-at-home mom, she worked on a plan to look for a building that would fit their needs. She kept asking how can we get into a shopping center where youngsters can play pool and talk, but she knew it had to be a non-profit place. Sean, now president of Sozo, debated for four years meanwhile having had fundraisers, working fire works booths and accepting private donations.

Sozo is a Greek word, which means “rescued,” and Sean and Linsee feel they can “rescue” the young people from the ages of junior high to college, who would volunteer and spread the word about Sozo.

Sean, a pastor at Calvary Chapel feels so strongly about teenagers as he was in a similar predicament, at the age of 16, Sean became a teenage father to a baby girl who is now 16 –years-old. He feels all teenagers need a mentor, someone to talk with when times get rough and a safe place to gather regardless of race or gender.

With the help of volunteers and friends, Rob and Kristi Schuetz, can offer many steps of guidance. Community services in Sozo will be offering tutoring, computer lab, weekend workshops of writing resumes and also application writing.

They are working on a safe night with a live band and entertainment. Squatch will be serving ice cream and running a coffee bar as their own entity.

Sozo’ s schedule is running a little sporadic at the moment; however, Linsee feels while the high school is running the football games, they will stay open until 11 p.m. and regular hours will be 8 p.m.

The Sages’ are open to all volunteers and or any donations. Linsee was so proud as Chick-fil-A and Mountain Mike’s donated the food for the evening and Panera’s and the Redwood Food Bank is providing toiletries and food for all SSU students.

A personal friend of the Sages’, Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Police Department, said the soft opening Sunday evening was a very big and successful night. This will build relations in the community to focus on work to be done that provides a safe place where all are accepted for who they are. Aaron has known the Sages’ for s number of years through Cal Ripken and the Calvary Church in Petaluma.

Linsee is hoping that the opening today raised enough money so that the space for youths will be up and running every night by the end of October.