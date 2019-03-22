Strong showing at Hornet Invitational

The distance team had a great showing today, starting off with the first event of the day, 5k, Alyssa Renteria ran a personal best of 18:47.13. Two events later at the 1500’s Sonoma State had two more personal bests. Gina Rowley ran a 4:59.83 breaking 5 mins for the first time and freshman Rachel Spektor shaved 5 seconds off her previous best running a 5:13.82. In the 800 Taylor Towne had a season best time in 2:25.34. Other seasonal bests came from Emily Thompson in the 400m with a time of 1:03.91. In the Hammer throw, Fenunuivao “Nunu” Iese threw and impressive 36.07m on her 1st throw in the competition. With that throw Nunu came within 16cm of her lifetime best.

In the Discus, Haley Chimienti’s 1st throw set a new seasonal best for her 2019 season, with a throw of 36.03m. That throw puts her within a meter of her lifetime best from the 2018 season.