Stroll through Cotati leads into the heart of downtown

By: Irene Hilsendager

As we travel further south we find Café Salsa, which used to be Jerome’s Good Dogs and it was Rafa’s for many years. Not too much was remembered for the next couple of store fronts except that a civil engineer lived upstairs and a few years passed when Gerard and Bill opened up Sally Tomatoes, which has become Tiny Thai’s.

The Redwood Café has been many things. In 1968 it became Cotati Company # 2, run by students. The long corridor running down the middle had little vignettes which were bookstores, head shops, candles, posters, restaurants and many more little businesses. It burned down in 1970 and when the firemen were going through the contents of the burned out building, they found many strange-named books. Of course, it is now the famous Redwood Café.

The Clothier family had the building on the corner of Charles St. and Old Redwood. It had been a garage but then was converted to house a realty office, the post office, the Greyhound Bus ticket station and a branch for the Exchange Bank. It later became the Cotati Co-op and has housed Tama Rama’s and now is an ice cream and hot dog place.

Across the street, the Wedel’s built a modern restaurant which was very famous for its duck dinner and also had a very large duck pond. The Cotati Inn was considered to be a very eloquent place in its day. It later became Sophie’s, Michael’s and in 1968 the famous Inn of the Beginning. The store front is now occupied by the Sandalady, Friar Tuck’s and Spancky’s.

Across the alley way is Cotati Coffee, A Cut Above and Nagomi Japanese Restaurant. The structure was built from two old buildings from a lumber yard near the railroad track back in the 30s. It has been a bakery, barbershop, beauty shop and a craft store.

Hines Signs was a Signal and Texaco gas station and in back of them stands the Tip-Top Cleaners once owned by the Rosen’s.

Across the street stands the Cotati Market. It was known as Lombardi’s and Redwood Market for many years. Frank Worthington owned it for years, having come from Marin County.

Frank had been a manager for Playboy, located next to the Hamilton Air Base and was also a donut entrepreneur. Worthington also started Frank’s Foster Freeze, which is now Peet’s Coffee.

Next comes the little floral shop that once was Sweet Peas consignment shop but soon moved east behind Tama Rama’s. The last building on the block is a tattoo parlor and was once a Bodega Continuation School and now is Birdsong. There were little apartments behind the 8-Ball but have since been torn down and senior housing was put in; behind those little apartments was an auto court.

We will try to finish our Cotati stroll next week.