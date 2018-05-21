Stroke awareness month: Why it is important to BEFAST

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

A slightly drooping smile, slurred speech and a weakened arm are all warning signs that something severe is on the horizon when it come to your health — a stroke. As May ushers in National Stroke Awareness month, doctors are reminding people on how you can recognize the early signs of stroke and how you can work to prevent them.

According to a Sonoma County 2015 Summary Measures of Health Report, stroke is the third leading cause of death for Sonoma County residents, cancer and heart disease taking the number one and two spots.

Statistics say around 8.0 percent of total deaths in the county from 2013-2015 were caused by stroke with females experiencing a higher proportion of deaths from stroke versus males.

As reported in an article from the National Stroke Association, it is approximated that around 65,000 Americans will experience a stroke this month, many of whom will be unaware that they are even at risk.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety fire division responded to 2,525 rescue/medical calls in 2016 and while it is unclear which portion of those calls were stroke related, the National Stroke Association says 800,000 people throughout the United States will experience a stroke this year.

To try and combat these statistics, Dr. Jonathan Artz, a neurologist and director of the Stroke Support Program at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael, is emphasizing the importance of taking preventative steps and being aware of the red flags that may be an early warning sign of stroke.

Artz says regular aerobic exercise, eating a healthy, plant -based diet and monitoring cholesterol are all positive ways you can work on to help prevent stroke and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Another important tip Artz pointed out is to constantly monitor blood pressure if you have high blood pressure.

He said many people don’t often check their blood pressure outside of maybe their annual check-up at the doctor’s office, so making an effort to monitor your pressure outside the doctor’s office is a good idea.

“If you have high blood pressure and take medications to control your blood pressure, you may want to get a cuff to check your blood pressure periodically,” Artz said.

Taking these steps are not only good for stroke prevention but are also good for your vascular health overall.

“Essentially these things reduce risks for heart attack, for stroke and also indirectly support your brain health,” Artz explained. “You are essentially trying to protect your vascular supply.”

These tips indirectly support the health of your brain because if you are preventing a stroke then you are also preventing the risk of damage to your brain and motor skills that are often the result of a major stroke.

While understanding the importance of preventative measures is key in reducing the possibility of a stroke, knowing the signs of an oncoming stroke is equally important as it can result in better chances of treating and recovering from a stroke.

“Identification (of symptoms) and remembering BEFAST, a moniker, are things you can do to understand what the symptoms are,” Artz says.

According to the same article on the National Stroke Association website, unfortunately, less than half of the 9-1-1 calls related to stroke were made within one hour of “symptom onset” and, “...fewer than half of callers correctly identified stroke as the reason for their call.”

“B,” stands for balance, “E,” stands for eyes, “F,” stands for face, “A,” stands for arm, “S,” stands for speech and “T,” stands for time (time for brain). Artz says to ask the person to smile, does one side of their face droop? Ask the person to raise both arms, does one arm drift down? Ask the person to repeat a short sentence, does the person slur their speech? If the person exhibits these symptoms, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital.

“If you get to a hospital early on, then we can potentially reduce impending disability by using Alteplase (a clot busting drug), or in specific circumstances remove the clot through a special catheter,” Artz said.