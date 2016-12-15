Stripers taking the bait in San Pablo Bay, other rivers

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

The bite is on in the bay and delta, and reports are that stripers are taking bait near the pump house in San Pablo Bay and along the outlets of the Petaluma and Napa rivers. In the delta, which is a lot of space, the reports are good to great on some of the islands – think Decker, Bethel and near Stockton.

Check with the nearby bait shops for the latest in bait and where to go.

On the sea, the bottom fishing continues, once again, to be some of the best. Most commercial fishing operators are also dropping crab pots on the way out.

Fishers come home with full sacks and 10 crabs, a veritable captain’s Blue Plate Special. Our local fishing stores, two of the best in the North Bay, offer extensive equipment and tackle for your fishing gift list. Most commercial boats also offer gift certificates.

Google fishing charter boats of San Francisco North Bay to see a list or visit the fishing stores for advice.

Mushroom update

The continued wet weather has the mushroom year in full swing. With the cold/wet, cold/wet cycles the mid-winter mushrooms should be great. Watch for reports of Black Chanterelle and Hedge Hogs they usually begin in early January.

Duck hunting solid

Duck and goose hunting continues to be an above average this season, as the storms bring the quackers out of the soup and in range for shotgun hunters. Pig hunting is going great this year. There are lots of wild boar out there in the western hills…lots of pigs. If you can find a place to hunt, your luck will be with you as the boar are pushing each other around in the overcrowded wild.

Looking forward

Looking ahead to next year, the Sportsman’s Expo in Sacramento will be Jan. 19-22. Last year there were more booths, lectures, merchandise and dogs than you could fit into two days. They also go all out to engage the kids. Kid camping, fishing and outdoor fun are on the menu during the whole show. A last-minute stocking stuffer might be an online ticket purchase for the outdoors men in your family. Check them out on: Sportsmen’s Expo and click on Sacramento.

Great gift idea

Another great gift is a sport fishing license, over $50 now. The great gun shops we have in town are not able to make it through the background check waiting period in time for Christmas at this point, but you can purchase your favorite and the store will give you the box to wrap. Don’t forget the local chapter of The Well-Armed Women, locally the group is the ‘wine country’ chapter led by Cheryl Trapani and Shaylah Hunt. Check the national site: http://thewellarmedwoman.com for extensive details.

The local chapter contact is: WineCountryTWAW@gmail.com or go to (707) 479-8377. They may have some great ideas on getting something together in time for Christmas. One thing on that, statistics show women who are prepared and educated in personal defense have a much, much lower assault rate.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.