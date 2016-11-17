Stomach 43 excellent for alleviating pain, swelling

By: Gigi Shames, LAc, Dipl.OM

This point, known to acupuncturists as Stomach 43, is located on the top of the foot, just below the junction of the second and third metatarsal bones. Like most points along the Stomach Meridian (the energy pathway which in Chinese Medicine theory runs directly through the stomach organ) it helps treat burning pain and fevers by reducing excess heat. Stomach 43 in particular is excellent for alleviating pain and reducing swelling. Many people with foot pain, abdominal distention or facial swelling, can benefit from this point. Pressing this point increases circulation within the energy pathways and can also be used preventively upon awakening each morning to avoid developing the symptoms.

Note: Remember these vignettes are not medical advice.