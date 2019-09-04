Stockham of Cotati named Global Scholar

Nate Stockham of Cotati, Ca., is among 13 first-year students welcomed this fall into Ohio Wesleyan University’s selective Global Scholars Program.

Students are chosen for the scholars’ program in recognition of their potential for high academic achievement at Ohio Wesleyan and passion for international issues.

The four-year program is part of Ohio Wesleyan’s Global Studies Institute, a hub where faculty and students from the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, and fine arts come together to explore issues from all academic disciplines and work toward real-world solutions.

All new Global Scholars participate in a team-taught course during their first semester in which they explore a single issue in depth. This year’s course, “Language and Place,” is co-taught by Nathan Amador Rowley, Ph.D., assistant professor of geology and geography, and David Counselman, Ph.D., associate professor of modern foreign languages.

In their junior or senior year, Ohio Wesleyan’s Global Scholars receive a $4,000 university grant to pursue an approved international research or study project of their choice.

As seniors, the Global Scholars complete a faculty-supervised thesis or capstone project, which they present to one another in a year-end conference. Students who successfully complete all of the requirements of the Global Scholars Program graduate with a Global Studies Institute certificate noted on their transcripts.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Global Scholars Institute at www.owu.edu/globalscholars.