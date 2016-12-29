Still time to apply for academy

There is still time for Rohnert Park citizens to apply for the upcoming Citizens Academy.

The Citizen’s Public Safety Academy will give community members an up-close look at law enforcement and fire protection in Rohnert Park. Students during training will be introduced to subjects such as the department’s theory and philosophy, law, use of force, officer safety, investigations, traffic, narcotics, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, fire prevention and fire suppression as well as a force options simulator. Eligible participants must live or work within the City of Rohnert Park, be a minimum of 18 years of age, and have no criminal conviction that would prohibit possession of a firearm.

The class is scheduled Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m. For more information or to request an application, contact the Department of Public Safety Headquarters, located at 500 City Center Dr., in Rohnert Park.