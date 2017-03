There are still a few seats left for the Sonoma State University’s Craft Beer appreciate certificate program.

The “Business of Beer” portion starts Wednesday, March 22, with classes meeting every Wednesday through April 5, from 6-9 p.m. at Lagunita’s Brewing in Petaluma.

Other upcoming courses will include beer appreciation, beer making and how to start a craft brewery.

For more information, go to www.sonoma.edu.exed/beer.