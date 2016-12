Volunteer opportunities are available on the “Steward Ship,” the mobile marine education van owned by the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

The van parks at schools, events and along the Sonoma County coast to interpret marine artifacts, to facilitate hands-on activities and assist with the community outreach.

The next training is from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 29. For more information, go to stewardscr.org.