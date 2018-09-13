Kids & Pets
September 13, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Visiting Cape Town SPCA Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet Preparing pets for the 4th of July noises University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August How to combat summer pests Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 Coincidence, I don’t think so! John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for Pre-K through 2nd grade for May Happy Birthday Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd- 5th grade for May Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Rancho Cotate HS Student of the month May Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hahn Elementary School Lifeskill recipients for Pre-K thru 2nd grade for May Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Managed intake seeing a reduction Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 16 “Stuff the truck” Cougar award winner 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer Keep three-legged animals slender Happy 11th Birthday Sato Can we can clear the shelter? Happy Birthday Penngrove School Aug. 8 Campers share their stories Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Adoptiversary for pets Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 Time to get immunized before school starts Adopting out pit bulls School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Hope unleashed for pets with cancer What to do with orphaned wildlife School Year 2018-19 public media release for free and reduced-price meals 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer

Step up your kids’ STEM skills

By: NAPS
September 14, 2018

Step Up Your Kids’ STEM Skills

(NAPS)—A sound STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education can be a good way for many students today to plan and prepare for great careers tomorrow.

Numbers To Know

Consider these stats and facts:

1. In the last 10 years, 3 million American jobs have gone unfilled due to a lack of basic STEM skills. 

2. Between 2017 and 2027, the number of STEM jobs will grow 13 percent, compared to 9 percent for non-STEM jobs—with positions in computing, engineering, and advanced manufacturing leading the way.

3. Out of 100 STEM occupations, 93 percent had wages above the national average. The national average for STEM job annual salaries is $87,570, while the national average for non-STEM occupations sits at roughly half—$45,700.

Fortunately, parents, teachers and others have some handy ways to help kids get into STEM subjects and get out of them what they need.

What Parents Can Do

For example, parents can make STEM a part of everyday life. Here’s how:

• Cooking can be a delicious way to teach about math, chemistry and botany.

• Take your kids to the bank with you and explain what’s been called the “magic of compound interest.”

• At the supermarket, show your kids how to do calculations and estimates and point out the fractions, prices and percentages.

• While enjoying sports, demonstrate all the math and physics involved in playing and scoring in a game. 

• Take your kids on trips to science museums and zoos.

• Watch science and technology shows on TV. 

• Play with STEM toys and games—electronics, blocks, paper dolls—with your kids. 

What Schools Can Do

Many teachers are turning to a cutting-edge, digital, K–8 resource designed to engage kids and bring STEM to life. Called  Discovery Education STEM Connect, this resource is built on a 4C (critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity) framework that uses relatable scenarios to connect students to real-world challenges. With each unit, students gain valuable critical-thinking and solution-seeking skills for life.

The challenges posed to students progress from grades K–8. Younger students are faced with more personal, local issues. Middle school students are pushed to solve more complex, global challenges. Students are also asked to personalize solutions to fit community and local needs.

Discovery Education STEM Connect’s Career Connections provide students with opportunities to learn about diverse STEM careers in context and connect the skills they are using to real work happening around the world. Discovery Education STEM Connect also develops and strengthens literacy skills through informational reading passages infused with fictional stories and characters.

Educator’s Advice

“Discovery Education STEM Connect empowers my students to become ‘solution seekers’ engaged in solving important real-world challenges,” explained Frances Snyder, a Florida public school teacher. “This resource’s relevance, as well as its ability to support students as they develop the important skills they need to reach their fullest potential, makes it the ideal interdisciplinary STEM resource for today’s classrooms.”

Learn More 

For more information about Discovery Education STEM Connect, call (800) 323-9084 or visit www.discoveryeducation.com.