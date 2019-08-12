State parks looking for volunteers

News Briefs
August 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Governor’s actions will save the lives of first responders Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Judgment barring citizenship question Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Are you looking for a way to give back? Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility planned for Sonoma County News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Help needed at fundraiser News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Volunteer at hospital gift shop News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records DNC to meet in San Francisco News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News briefs News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Pitch in at open house News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers News briefs News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca. Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access Sen. Dodd’s college student food insecurity bill signed by Gov. News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Slow down and celebrate responsibly Citizenship and assimilation grant opportunities News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information Youth homelessness increased 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Marketing and outreach Learn how to be a foster parent Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Become a volunteer for the Village Network Check up on seniors Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested Connect with new friends Teach third graders how to read New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Advocate for foster children CDPH and CDFA encourages safe practices around animals Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO Become a CASA volunteer Isaacs-Bennett graduates from basic military training SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse CPI hosts summer group Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Grieving for whales Children’s pasta dinner Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Model trains at Children’s Museum Lend a hand at annual festival Help people with dementia Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges SMART will add a late-night run Cleaner community spaces News Briefs Those prohibited from possessing firearms So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer Nature Journals California Proposition 63 Ammo background checks law Reporting requirements for new California residents Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club Want to be a board member? Free legal clinic open Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Data entry assistants needed Mental health support available for all Family emergency scam Garden and front desk help NAMI sets dates for classes Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Learn different trades and opportunities “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks News Briefs DNA testing scams Funeral fraud

State parks looking for volunteers

August 9, 2019

The Volunteer-in-Parks Program at Sonoma State Historic Park and Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park is seeking applicants interested in local history.

An orientation and mixer for prospective volunteers will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Sonoma Barracks. Applications are due by Aug. 20. There is no fee to apply. 

Volunteers are asked to work four hours each month, or 40 hours a year. 

Opportunities are available in landscape maintenance, museum curation, administration and docent-led tours.

A lecture about the parks’ historical sites will be held from 6-8 pm Aug. 29 at the Sonoma Mission. Additional trainings are held through Oct. 5.

Applications are available at parks.ca.gov/sonomashp. For more information, call 707-938-9547