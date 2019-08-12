State parks looking for volunteers

The Volunteer-in-Parks Program at Sonoma State Historic Park and Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park is seeking applicants interested in local history.

An orientation and mixer for prospective volunteers will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Sonoma Barracks. Applications are due by Aug. 20. There is no fee to apply.

Volunteers are asked to work four hours each month, or 40 hours a year.

Opportunities are available in landscape maintenance, museum curation, administration and docent-led tours.

A lecture about the parks’ historical sites will be held from 6-8 pm Aug. 29 at the Sonoma Mission. Additional trainings are held through Oct. 5.

Applications are available at parks.ca.gov/sonomashp. For more information, call 707-938-9547