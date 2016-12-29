‘Stage Kiss’ coming to 6th Street Playhouse in SR on Jan. 13-Feb. 5

Art imitates Life. Life imitates Art. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage.

“Stage Kiss” captures Sarah Ruhl’s singular voice. It is a farce about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss – or when actors share a real one.

“It is always a special feeling, and a great responsibility for us to be sharing a new and daring piece of theatre with our audiences, especially when it is a hilarious new comedy by one of the most prolific playwrights of the last decade,” says Artistic Director Craig Miller.

“Stage Kiss” opens in the G.K. Hardt Theatre at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa on Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 5. Tickets are available on 6th Street Playhouse’s website or by calling the box office at (707) 523-4185.