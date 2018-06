On Wednesday, May 16, Rancho Cotate High School had four seniors sign commitment papers in front of family, friends and the student body during a break at RCHS in the quad. Mason DePaola and Kobi Buckley signed with The University of Arizona to play lacrosse, Andrew Lopez signed with Sierra Nevada College to play lacrosse and Jared Zang signed with Central College in Iowa to play baseball. Congratulations to these seniors. Jane Peleti