Spring Lake Water Bark kickoff

Water Bark offers convenient season pass

The Spring Lake Water Bark, a leash-free day for dogs to swim and romp on the sand, kicks off at the Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon Sat., Sept. 7. Water Bark days will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7-8, 15, 21-22 and 28-29. No Water Bark will be held Sat., Sept. 14 because Spring Lake will be busy with a cross-country meet that day.

Entry fees for the Water Bark are $5 per dog for Sonoma County Regional Parks’ members and $7 per dog for non-members. Parking is free for members or $7 per vehicle for non-members. For convenience, attendees may purchase tickets online in advance, and to expedite admission into the Water Bark, we recommend that guests print and sign the online waiver and turn it in upon arrival. Pre-sale tickets and waiver forms are available at www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/water-bark.html.

Like last year, dog owners can purchase a non-transferable season pass for $30. Season pass holders will be issued their very own plastic membership card, complete with a dog ID photo, valid for all September 2019 Water Bark dates. The season pass saves Water Bark guests money and reduces the time needed for dogs and their owners to check in.

The Water Bark will kick off Sept. 7 with free treats and tennis balls for the first 300 dogs. Award-winning local photographer Julie Vader will return Sept. 21 and 22, and the photos will subsequently be for sale at www.julievader.com. Julie Vader Photography donates half of all proceeds from Water Bark sales to the nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

In addition, the Water Bark itself benefits the Parks Foundation, which funds projects throughout Sonoma County Regional Parks. Regional Parks is renowned for offering more than 50 dog-friendly parks, beaches and trails in Sonoma County.

The Spring Lake Water Bark is held in the park’s swimming lagoon. The lagoon is free of blue-green algae, which is sometimes present at other local bodies of water during the summer. The lagoon is slightly chlorinated and filtered to ensure safe water for the dogs.

The only event of its kind in the North Bay, the Water Bark is highly anticipated each fall. Last year, 3,500 dogs enjoyed the swim fest during the month of Sept. Sponsors of the Spring Lake Water Bark include AcCounting OnComputers, Green Valley Consulting Engineers, Paradise Pet Resorts and Mary’s Pizza Shack.

The Spring Lake Water Bark is a joint project of Sonoma County Regional Parks and the nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, which raises funds, fosters partnerships and advocates on behalf of Sonoma County Regional Parks.