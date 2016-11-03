Spreckels to present ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

“Peter and the Starcatcher” serves as the prequel to J. M. Barrie’s beloved story “Peter Pan.” The North Bay's award-winning Spreckels Theatre Company presents this swashbuckling tale, which flashes back to a time before Neverland, Wendy, Captain Hook and Peter Pan and answers the question of how an orphan became the boy who never grew up.

The show runs Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Show times are: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Tickets are: $16 children 12 and under; $22 students; $24 seniors/youth; and $26 general. For tickets and more information, call the Spreckels box office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.