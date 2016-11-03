Entertainment
Spreckels to present ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

November 4, 2016

“Peter and the Starcatcher” serves as the prequel to J. M. Barrie’s beloved story “Peter Pan.” The North Bay's award-winning Spreckels Theatre Company presents this swashbuckling tale, which flashes back to a time before Neverland, Wendy, Captain Hook and Peter Pan and answers the question of how an orphan became the boy who never grew up.

The show runs Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Show times are: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Tickets are: $16 children 12 and under; $22 students; $24 seniors/youth; and $26 general. For tickets and more information, call the Spreckels box office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

 