Spreckels to present ‘1776’

The Spreckels Theatre Company will present “1776,” the Tony Award winning musical which brings history to life as it recalls America’s contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. It runs from Feb. 10-26. Spreckels is offering Presidents’ Day holiday weekend discounts for youth audience: Free admission for children ages 12 and under; and $12 admission for ages 13 to 18-years old to performances presented over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. The performance schedule is 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Reservations are recommended as there are only 10 performances.