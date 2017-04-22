Local
April 22, 2017
Sportsman’s Warehouse on their first anniversary in RP

April 21, 2017

Their mission is to provide outdoor enthusiasts with quality merchandise in a friendly, low-key shopping environment.  They have the right equipment for your fishing, camping, backpacking and shooting needs.  Sportsman’s Warehouse is located at 5195 Redwood Drive.  Pictured are Pam Stafford, City of Rohnert Park Vice Mayor, Amy Ahanotu, Council Member, Sportsman’s Warehouse Store Manager Bill Foster and Office Manager Dawn Wilcox and Rohnert Park Chamber Executive Director Lisa Orloff and Cindy Antonetti Office Manager/Membership.