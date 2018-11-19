Sportsman’s Report: Wire wrap and crabs

By: Bill Hanson

Imagine going on a rock hounding trip in the high desert and finding a cool rock or fossil, then imagine going to the rock shop and cutting, shaping and polishing said treasure. Then imagine taking a class taught by one of the rock club members on how to wire wrap in such a way that friends would look at your new work and say, ‘Wow! You did this?’ This is exactly what took place last week at Sonoma County’s only rock club, Santa Rosa Mineral and Gem Society (SRMGS) work shop. Now we did not do all the rock hounding, and polishing last week, although it is possible. Past president, Jolene Coon, an active member skilled at cutting and finishing stones, guided our hands through the wire wrap process. I have to hire someone to wrap gifts for me on special occasions, were I to gift wrap, it would be a joke gift before it fell out of my wrap job onto the floor. A master wrapper herself, it is amazing that Jolene would take the time to teach neophytes to slog through the many exacting steps. In three hours (it would take her one hour to tie two stones), we finished with very passable wire wrapped creations. Our little class of four went home happy and jazzed about our wire wrapping skills. I hope my skills stick, otherwise the first wrap job on my own might turn out like badly done tire chains.

Commercial crab season opens soon in time for Thanksgiving. The crabs are smallish this year but plentiful and of good quality. So far it’s been two nights of Crab Louie, French bread, beets, asparagus, hard boiled eggs and thousand island dressing and lots of ice cold Sauvignon Blanc. It is really hard harvesting nature’s bounty, then eating it, but someone has to do it. Tomorrow night will be venison stew with wild mushrooms served over creamy polenta.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.