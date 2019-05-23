Sportsman’s Report: Updates on hunting and fishing

By: Bill Hanson

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wants to remind hunters that beginning July 1, 2019, nonlead ammunition will be required when taking wildlife with a firearm anywhere in California.

CDFW strongly recommends that hunters acquire and practice with nonlead ammunition well before heading afield, particularly in advance of upcoming big game seasons, to make sure rifles are sighted in and to understand how their firearms perform with nonlead ammunition.

The non-lead ammo requirement includes hunting on public land, private property and licensed game bird clubs and applies to rifles, shotguns, pistols and muzzleloaders in any gauge or caliber for the take of any legal species.

The 2019 recreational Pacific Halibut season is off to a strong start! Since opening day, May 1, many north coast anglers have braved less-than-perfect weather and ocean conditions and were successful in pursuing this highly prized fish. Preliminary catch data available to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) through the first five days of the fishery indicates almost 2,500 pounds of fish were caught.

“This is a level of success more typically seen during the summer months,” said CDFW Environmental Scientist Melanie Parker.

In a Q and A one guy asked if he could help his five-year-old dig for clams. The answer was straight forward: Every fisher must dig his or her own clams. No exceptions. It is OK to have the child help the parent in his dig hole, the difference is the child is not digging. The DFW suggested the child may be too young to fish but they strongly endorse child participation. You know this, but you can never ‘share’ sport catch. It is OK to gift your catch but each fisher/hunter must be responsible for individual harvest.

The Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Rohnert Park has some free classes lined up:

This Saturday will be Knot Tying Basics 2 p.m.–3 p.m. maybe you can finally learn how to tie the ‘truckers hitch’ or not. June first Reloading Basics, June 8 Camping Basics, for those who skipped the Boy Scouts, June 16 Bass Fishing. Contact the store for details at (707) 585 1500.

Visit the CDFW web site for classes, events and harvest reports: www.wildlife.ca.gov

Ocean salmon fishing is spotty but getting better. San Francisco Bay- north: Striped Bass have been stimulated after the recent rains, the Sturgeon bite should improve. Check with your favorite bait shop or sport fishing charter operator.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week