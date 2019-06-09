Sportsman’s Report: The fish are biting

By: Bill Hanson

Remember an old movie song? ‘The hills are alive with music’ Well the saltwater is alive with fish, the kind we like to eat. Rods are bending in the bay, both bays San Francisco and Tomales. The fish of choice are salmon and halibut, plus bottom or rock fish. On the ocean, limits of salmon are the rule, some boats are reporting two-fish limits before 10 a.m. Mostly small salmon this time of year but lots of them. If your boat limits early it is off to rock fish. Tomales Bay is a good place to go for the halibut bite, some flatties are more than twenty pounds! Yummy!

Boaters in San Francisco Bay are knocking the halibut hard, most in the smaller range, under twenty pounds, but lots of them. Your charter companies and bait shops will explain what is working, where to go and how to rig. There are significant numbers of striped bass being landed as well. One brief video of a little girl landing her first stripper is way cute. This on the premier Facebook site: Bay Area Fishing.

If you are not a Facebook kind of person, ask your kids to let you use their device for a few minutes. There are 3,324 members as of this week. They are generous with where, when and how of local fishing. Lots of photos help verify their catch and bring it all home to the local fishing community. Go to Facebook, then enter Bay Area Fishing to get the latest. Join the group and you won’t miss much. It also pays to call bait shops and charter boat companies in our area for up to the minute details.

This is the last minute to send in your deer tag for the drawing to score a ‘premium’ deer zone for this fall. You really need to send in your tag application to move up the line, winners are selected in order of points collected, a point being a year you applied and were not drawn. There are a lot more details on the Department of Fish and Wildlife specific to deer tag rules.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.