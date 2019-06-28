Sportsmens Report
June 28, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sportsman’s Report: Tune up your tackle boxes Sportman’s report: Tucson plan to explore Sportsman’s Report: The authentic fish taco Sportsman’s Report: Sport Expo opens at Sac. Sportsman’s Report: Campfire wood reveals fungal wonders Sportsman’s Report: Salmon season opening May 1 Sportsman’s Report: Some upcoming events this month Sportsman’s Report: Pan seared salmon, pig and venison Sportsman’s Report: The first Bolete foray Sportsman’s Report: Crab season opens Sportsman's Report: Will rain bring mushrooms? Sportsman’s Report: Just Christmas ideas Sportsman’s Report: Christmas list for hunting and fishing Sportsman’s Report: Conditions of surf and waves Sportsman’s Report: The mother of all rock and gem shows Sportsman’s Report: More of the gem and bead show Sportsman’s Report: Fishing the Bay, Delta boat launches and turkeys Sportsman’s Report: Nutria and hogs feral and introduced species Sportsman’s Report: Make camping reservations Sportsman’s Report: Driving the back roads Sportsman’s Report: Updates on hunting and fishing Sportsman’s Report: The fish are biting 2018 Mushroom opener Sportsman’s Report: Rock club show Sportsman's Report: Tips on making camp fire Sportsman’s Report: Wire wrap and crabs Sportsman’s Report: Grandma and cast iron Sportsman’s Report: Gift ideas, mushroom, fishing and hunting updates Sportsman’s Report: Reviewing highlights Sportsman’s Report: The mother of all rock, gem, and fossil shows in Tucson  Sportsman’s Report: Deer tags and jetty clean-ups Sportsman’s Report: Turkey hunting starts Sportsman’s Report: Ides of May, 2019 Petrified wood Sportsman’s report: How long to grow an abalone? Sturgeon’s Mill and first SRMGS Cow Mountain’s first time hunters Fishing, berries and deer hunting Fall scents coming Activities for Labor Day Last rock journey report Rock hunting trip Exploring natural geological beauties

Sportsman’s Report: Summer is here

By: Bill Hanson
June 28, 2019

The beautiful drive that is Green Valley Road revealed a stolen moment one recent morning. The dew had melted in the low light of morning, passing a fenced pasture something caught the eye, was it the lovely doe standing twenty yards away feeding under an apple tree? No it was her new fawn. The truck had frightened the baby, it was bouncing up and down trying to escape the noisy beast, a few feet away on the other side of the fence. The mother motioned to her baby, the fawn rushed over to the safety of her mother, the little noodle of a new umbilicus was evident. The bright white of baby’s spots and its long, delicate legs told the rest of the tale, this was a new born. Most likely the truck was the first it had ever seen; in fact, this morning was the first of its life. A better choice for a first morning would be hard to find, the cool, dappled sunlight, fresh clean air, damp grass and nuzzling mom’s teat for a reassuring suckle. She kissed and licked her precious baby and led her away from the road to feed closer to the creek and further from any noisier traffic. The honor was mine. A short distance away a horse pasture filed by, two mares and a colt, leggy and fresh like the fawn, maybe a late spring baby. A bit further along a phalanx of tom turkeys were feeding, no displays or aggression just enjoying the morning bugs. Gone are the hens who hang around the boys during the nesting season. They are busy keeping their eggs warm and facing the challenge of motherhood for a hen.

Fishing reports for salmon have slowed considerably, the bay continues to produce bass and halibut and rock fishing reports full sacks for ocean anglers. The heat is hard on the trout bite but hatchery plants know no fear and will bite your worms, part of the beauty of early summer camping. 

One of our closest campgrounds is Doran County Park the spit that separates Bodega Harbor from Bodega Bay. This windy bit of seaside camping is a great ‘starter’ campground, very close to home, a gigantic beach to play in, fire pits to roast a weenie while wearing flip flops and a coat. The hard part is getting a site, they tend to be sold out quickly, talk to the ranger for advice on openings. If sea side is a good location for you there is a busy county park at the north end of Bodega Harbor. Follow the shoreline highway north through the seaside businesses, as you pass the big kite store at the turn off for Bodega Head begin to look for the signs to the campground a mile or more north. Be ready to have sand in everything on your person and in all your gear. You can’t avoid it, kids love it and they can have a proper wash back home. The downside here is the long walk through the sand dunes to the south end of the very long Salmon Creek beach.  