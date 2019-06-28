Sportsman’s Report: Summer is here

By: Bill Hanson

The beautiful drive that is Green Valley Road revealed a stolen moment one recent morning. The dew had melted in the low light of morning, passing a fenced pasture something caught the eye, was it the lovely doe standing twenty yards away feeding under an apple tree? No it was her new fawn. The truck had frightened the baby, it was bouncing up and down trying to escape the noisy beast, a few feet away on the other side of the fence. The mother motioned to her baby, the fawn rushed over to the safety of her mother, the little noodle of a new umbilicus was evident. The bright white of baby’s spots and its long, delicate legs told the rest of the tale, this was a new born. Most likely the truck was the first it had ever seen; in fact, this morning was the first of its life. A better choice for a first morning would be hard to find, the cool, dappled sunlight, fresh clean air, damp grass and nuzzling mom’s teat for a reassuring suckle. She kissed and licked her precious baby and led her away from the road to feed closer to the creek and further from any noisier traffic. The honor was mine. A short distance away a horse pasture filed by, two mares and a colt, leggy and fresh like the fawn, maybe a late spring baby. A bit further along a phalanx of tom turkeys were feeding, no displays or aggression just enjoying the morning bugs. Gone are the hens who hang around the boys during the nesting season. They are busy keeping their eggs warm and facing the challenge of motherhood for a hen.

Fishing reports for salmon have slowed considerably, the bay continues to produce bass and halibut and rock fishing reports full sacks for ocean anglers. The heat is hard on the trout bite but hatchery plants know no fear and will bite your worms, part of the beauty of early summer camping.

One of our closest campgrounds is Doran County Park the spit that separates Bodega Harbor from Bodega Bay. This windy bit of seaside camping is a great ‘starter’ campground, very close to home, a gigantic beach to play in, fire pits to roast a weenie while wearing flip flops and a coat. The hard part is getting a site, they tend to be sold out quickly, talk to the ranger for advice on openings. If sea side is a good location for you there is a busy county park at the north end of Bodega Harbor. Follow the shoreline highway north through the seaside businesses, as you pass the big kite store at the turn off for Bodega Head begin to look for the signs to the campground a mile or more north. Be ready to have sand in everything on your person and in all your gear. You can’t avoid it, kids love it and they can have a proper wash back home. The downside here is the long walk through the sand dunes to the south end of the very long Salmon Creek beach.