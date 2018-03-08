Sportsman’s Report: Jetty clean up and turkey season

By: Bill Hanson

This Saturday, March 10th is the underwater clean up at Doran Park. Divers should arrive by 6:30 a.m., ready to go. Bring a nice pot luck item and your drinks and chairs. The park service, Redwood Empire Divers and Nor Cal Skin Divers are participating. When you enter, tell the ranger at the kiosk that you are here for the U/W clean-up to get a free pass. For more details, contact Jerry Thorman: jerrythoman@yahoo.com. If you plan to set a crab trap or spear fish you will need a current fishing license, they are issued by calendar year for any fishers over 16-years-old.

Wild turkey season is also upon us, the archery season opened March 7 and the general season opens March 31 and lasts until May 6. Additional ‘junior’ hunts open one week earlier and one week after the close. Do check out the rules on ammunition regulations, take and bag limits and a lot of ‘junior’ hunt specifics at: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunting/Upland-Game-Birds.

Additional requirements for hunting license and safety classes are on the site. Search Cal DFW to get to the main site and scroll down from there. The site has regulations for fishing as well and a treasure trove of information on public hunting sites, special events and outdoor news for specific hunting and fishing species.

On the rock hunting front, the desert sites are in perfect weather conditions, mostly. Desert weather can change by the hour. To find a good spot with proven results buy one of two guides specific to the desert you are planning to visit. A favorite is the Falcon guides, the oldest are the Rock Hound guide books. Each has its benefit and weak points. For Northern California the Rock Hound is best, for Southern regions the Falcon guide is best. They are used as a guide, meaning to tell you as a proven site and what to look for there, but it is no secret. Find the spot, look at the terrain and start looking. Take along an old garden hoe to turn over rocks and poking, the real digging tools are in your back pack or in your car, unless you want to carry a pick, shovel, sledge hammer and chisels. If you have an interest in meteorites take a magnet gadget, the cane size nail picker-upper at the local Chinese tool dealership is only ten bucks or so. If you find a meteorite it will be small, if your tool points down and won’t move, get on your knees and start digging.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Society. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.