Sportsman’s Report: Dove weed and fall harvest

Sportsmens Report
September 28, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sportsman’s Report: Tune up your tackle boxes Sportman’s report: Tucson plan to explore Sportsman’s Report: Check your receipt if you pay by credit card Sportsman’s Report: Sport Expo opens at Sac. Sportsman’s Report: Campfire wood reveals fungal wonders Sportsman’s Report: Salmon season opening May 1 Sportsman’s Report: Some upcoming events this month Sportsman’s Report: Notification from the Dept. of Public Health Sportsman’s Report: Pan seared salmon, pig and venison Sportsman’s Report: The first Bolete foray Sportsman’s Report: Crab season opens Sportsman's Report: Will rain bring mushrooms? Sportsman’s Report: Just Christmas ideas Sportsman’s Report: Christmas list for hunting and fishing Sportsman’s Report: Conditions of surf and waves Sportsman’s Report: The mother of all rock and gem shows Sportsman’s Report: More of the gem and bead show Sportsman’s Report: Fishing the Bay, Delta boat launches and turkeys Sportsman’s Report: Nutria and hogs feral and introduced species Sportsman’s Report: Make camping reservations Sportsman’s Report: Driving the back roads Sportsman’s Report: Updates on hunting and fishing Sportsman’s Report: The fish are biting Sportsman’s Report: Summer is here Sportsman’s Report: End of skiing season Sportsman’s Report: Annual grandpa day at Giants baseball game  Sportsman’s Report: Deer opener, fishing update and research camping Sportsman’s Report: Late season camping Sportsman’s Report: Labor Day weekend and Gravenstein apple pie 2018 Mushroom opener Sportsman’s Report: Rock club show Sportsman's Report: Tips on making camp fire Sportsman’s Report: Wire wrap and crabs Sportsman’s Report: Grandma and cast iron Sportsman’s Report: Gift ideas, mushroom, fishing and hunting updates Sportsman’s Report: Reviewing highlights Sportsman’s Report: The mother of all rock, gem, and fossil shows in Tucson  Sportsman’s Report: Deer tags and jetty clean-ups Sportsman’s Report: Turkey hunting starts Sportsman’s Report: Ides of May, 2019 Petrified wood Sportsman’s report: How long to grow an abalone? Sportsman’s Report: The authentic fish taco Sportsman’s Report: For beginner rock hounds Sportsman’s Report: Cattle stampede and Civil War Days Sportsman’s Report: Fishing, shell fish and at the Presidio Sportsman’s Report: Camping with a kid Sportsman’s Report: Updates on fish, hunt, camping and skunks Sturgeon’s Mill and first SRMGS Cow Mountain’s first time hunters Fishing, berries and deer hunting Fall scents coming Activities for Labor Day Last rock journey report Rock hunting trip Exploring natural geological beauties

Sportsman’s Report: Dove weed and fall harvest

By: Bill Hanson
September 27, 2019

Observing the delicate ring-neck doves in the pasture pecking at the Dove Weed brought to mind what exactly it is they are eating. Some research in hard copy books on California plants identified the common name which led to a Wikipedia search of ‘Dove Weed.’ This low growing plant is an annual indigenous to West America. The plant comes in summer and is gone dormant by the end of fall. The revelation is that the plant ‘Eremocarpes Setigerus’ is a member of the Spurge ‘Euphorbiaceae’ which is one of the bigger families in all of Plantsville. All members share the common physical trait of emitting a milky substance when a twig is snapped off.  The Dove Weed is poisonous to animals and is carefully avoided by the sheep. The wild dove and wild turkeys love to eat the tiny seeds, the plant is also known as Turkey Weed. Native Americans ground up the leaf and sprinkled it in water to stun fish, said fish would float to the surface and be scooped up by the clever Indians. Who knew? One feature of the weed is odor, I’ve never found it to be disagreeable until now. I picked a delicate branch and took a whiff which has a familiar but not disagreeable scent associated with summertime in the local pastures. The twig sits next to the computer desk as I type. The odor has become cloying and almost sickening, it permeates the air and has changed my opinion of the plant.

One Spurge family member we are familiar with is the Poinsettia. Forced to grow in the dark until the holidays forces an enzyme to emerge that is bright red, a Christmas color. Left to normal growth in the light the Poinsettia is white with green veins. This version also appears during Christmas but is seen as an exotic by the retail market.

September twenty-second is the official end of summer, the fall colors have already signaled the waning summer, a fair sprinkle of rain last week kicked the heat down for a few days. Hot days are not rare in October nor are heavy rains. This also signals the beginning of the fungal season and the harvest season in our agrarian community. This years’ spring lambs will be moving on soon to make way for next years’ lambs who will start the annual cycle again. The grape harvest is underway which has benefited from the hot temperatures of August and September, the heat raises the sugar levels which is a primary indicator of harvest. In the ‘old’ days grapes were carried in wooden fruit boxes on the back of farm trucks. The grape juice flowed on the way to the crushers and made the 101 on-ramps sticky during this time of year. Autumn is the time of year for students to buckle down and hit the books for the growth of brain cells. Harvest in brains is seen as maturity, not a trip to the butchers, like lambs and pigs and apples and such.

 

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.