Sportsman’s Report: Deer tags and jetty clean-ups

By: Bill Hanson

Imagine the fresh salty air on your face, you are leaning on the rail of a commercial fishing boat out of a local (local being within two hour’s drive time) charter. On the menu is striped bass, sturgeon and a stray flat fish. When you hook up, you will wake up and go to battle with your briny prey. You can hook into a very big fish including a huge dinosaur sturgeon.

Contact your local bait/fishing shop, Outdoor Pro for details and recommendations on some of the many fine charters available. It is best to go in person. The rack of fishing charter business cards is massive. Plus, they can give you some tackle and bait advice and maybe help with your old fishing line.

This weekend is the Redwood Empire Dive Club annual Doran Beach jetty cleanup event. Sat. March 16 is open to any divers, their families and/or friends, especially those who want to see what diving is all about. More details are available by contacting the event chairman: Jerry Thoman at jerrythoman@yahoo.com

This is the time to consider your deer hunting plans for the local seasons. If you have a new hunter, he/she will have to take an official Hunter Safety class and pass a proctored quiz. This gets you a certificate which will be presented at the counter at your sporting goods store for your annual license. This is also the required step needed to apply for deer tags. In the ‘old days,’ $3 would get you a license and go to it. The old days were full of hunting accidents, trespassing and outlaw behavior. Gun safety is serious business. For questions visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/

Another great expedition is a trip to visit the Monet exhibit at the DeYoung: https://deyoung.famsf.org/

An hour long drive for a trip into the expressive mind of one of our most revered painters.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.