Sportsman’s Report: Deer opener, fishing update and research camping

By: Bill Hanson

Hunters are trying out new camo patterns, hunting makeup, rifles are sighted in, backpacks are packed and repacked. Sat. is the opener for A-zone deer hunting. Opening day is always on the mind of deer hunters, sitting on your favorite spot after hiking in the dark, watching the forest awake. Small animals follow the noisy birds, scurrying feet rustling the under-brush. Not far behind the birds and critters are the less welcome, such as the tiny flies that buzz a bare centimeter from your eyes and ears. Try a wrap of bay leaf around your hat, it seems to help, well, keep them at bay. The bees, wasps and yellow jackets are next followed by ants. You take a moment away from scanning the bush for a buck to check your bushes. Hopefully you are not sitting in poison oak or on top of an ant hill. A rustle of brush, a footstep and you pull up your gun to rest against your tree. A carefully chosen tree with a low growth to shield you from view acts to visually limit your movement serves you beautifully. Funny how some hunters think sitting on the brow of a hill in plain sight is a good stand. Deer are very sensitive to the human shape and will tiptoe away as soon as they see, hear or smell you. At the very least hide behind a tree even during a ‘drive’ hunt, a running buck will see you standing in the open and change his direction of travel. The A-zone archery season has been open for a few weeks and archers are scoring, which means lots of bucks.

It is not too late to take the family to the de Young. The new de Youngsters Studio provides tools for understanding the unique role that visual arts play in fostering children’s innate curiosity and using examples from the collections of the de Young museum, demonstrates methods to engage with art. The design of the space leverages new technologies to prompt exploration, curiosity, and discovery. To find out more visit their web site: deyoung.famsf.org.