Sportsman’s Report: Sport Expo opens at Sac.

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Expo will open next week, Jan. 17 to 20 at the State Fair Fairgrounds. This is a huge, the biggest in California for its type, show with more than 600 exhibitors, lectures, lessons and active demonstrations. If you are an outdoorsman this is the show for you. Some coupons are available for discounts on already low ticket prices. For details go to their web site: https://www.sportsexpos.com/sacramento From there you will be able to drill down to stores who offer free coupon discounts, do look at the details, not all local shops offer the coupons this year. For expenses, be sure to have money on hand for the parking fee collected by the fairgrounds, $10 to $12 the last time I looked. It takes more than one day to see all the exhibitors and that is at a brisk march with little time to ask questions and collect brochures. Be sure to check their web site for classes on how to fish the bay and delta, how to cast for bass, how to service/winterize your outboard motor, etc. The show is family friendly.

On the fungal front a trip to Salt Point State Park last weekend yielded three tiny hedge hogs (Hydmun Umbilicatum) and one fist sized Golden Chanterelle. On the whole it appears it is two weeks or more before the mid-winter edibles are up on the coast. Janyce Vickers-Ziarnick drove, she is married to a real Shaman in the jungles of Peru. Well-spoken and interesting, Janyce was the victim of Bill jumping the gun. None the less she had a great time, we hit the ocean forest on a picture perfect day, Janyce looks forward to her next foray.

On a recent foray near Occidental under deciduous (they drop their leaves in winter) Oak and Madrone the wily Matsutaki was hiding among the legions of healthy Russula. The Matsutaki is fawned over in Japan, many taken from the forests of N. Ca. and Oregon the ‘Matsi’ and others are sold to brokers in the field. Often times the field brokers set up central locations with the prices they are willing to pay posted on a board in front of their tent by forages. The lion’s share of the mushrooms is exported to Asia. The big time brokers are limited to Oregon for the most part, changes in rules changed the game years ago.

To look up details and pictures of the species in this column go to: Mykoweb.com and remember the credo of mushroom clubs, ‘If in doubt, throw it out.’

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.