Sportsman’s Report: More of the gem and bead show

By: Bill Hanson

Day two of our visit to the Tucson Rock gem, mineral, jewelry and beads show found us at the Kino Sports Complex venue. One of our top favorites in years past it was again full of amazing rough stone from around the world, with finished stone (cabochons) ready to mount, wire wrap or just to add to your collection. We met up with our retired fireman friend Jim and his lovely wife Myrtle at a fine Mexican style restaurant. We had visited them earlier in the day to get a look at some of the opal Jim had purchased the first day of the show. Aaron now owns some stunning opal which will be cut, polished and mounted in one of his beautiful designs.

We visited the famous 22nd Street show, a huge tent full of exciting offerings. It was here that I visited the Mastodon and Walrus ancient ivory booth. These ancient tusks are one form of ivory which can be owned and traded in the U.S. This show is also where one of the complete Velociraptor skeletons are available. The display is made of reproductions from fossils found around the world and painstakingly reassembled into an accurate model of this swift footed predator during dinosaur times.

Friend Jim suggested we visit the Adobe show across I-10 from the 22nd Street show, which we made on the next to the last day of our time in Tucson. We spent most of the day visiting this massive show. It had some of the most striking opals we have seen. There were dealers in wholesale cabochons of one of my favorite stones, Larimer. Next day we left early for the eight-hour drive to Barstow, about half-way home. The final day was all travel with the added benefit of rain. We made it home tired and happy. Check out these venues and stones using a Google search or Google Image for the close-ups.

For mushroom hunters, they are mostly done for the season with the exception of the morel season in early spring and the mountain Bolete when the spring rains develop and the snow pack recedes.

For fishers, we have yet another round of storms due in this week. Keep close to home, dry and warm. This is a great time to clean up your tackle boxes and get your favorite reels serviced. It is also the best time to tie your favorite flies to rebuild your stock. Too many trees at waters’ edge are decorated with fisherman’s flies.

Hunting at this time is wet, muddy and slick, also limited to wild boar. After we have a week or two of dry weather the back roads in the wild part of our version of hog heaven will be once again passable.

There is now on exhibit at the DeYoung museum a collection of Monet paintings, go to their web site for details.

The Redwood Empire Dive Club is hosting their annual Doran Beach Jetty Cleanup event. This is for divers and diver support volunteers to help clear the junk that finds its way into the ocean. One highlight is numerous crab traps that get dropped in the drink. The event is set for March 16 and is open to any divers, their families and/or friends. The Rangers will open the gates early for the group at 6:45 – 7 a.m. Divers will begin with boat launches and gear assembly early. If you intend to act with the divers as support, it is important you arrive early. More details are available by contacting the event chairman: Jerry Thoman at jerrythoman@yahoo.com

