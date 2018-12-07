Sportsman’s Report: Just Christmas ideas

By: Bill Hanson

Some people like to shop early for Christmas, one lady said her holiday shopping is finished in July when the last of last years’ winter clothing is marked down. Her holiday season might be stress free. Here are a few ideas, in no particular order, for the sportsmen ‘non-gender’ in your family. Consider tickets to the 23rd annual Sportsmen’s Exposition Jan.17 to 20, 2019 in Sacramento. Tickets are $16, children under 15 are free, with discounts for veterans. Parking at the California State Fairgrounds is $11 per car.

The expo takes up five buildings plus the outside space is filled with gear, local and worldwide destinations, plus a dozen free theaters and demo areas. Fishing, hunting, off-roading, boating, RVing, camping, kayaking and more are available. Check out their web site: https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/sacramento

So send dad and ten kids for $16 plus parking, it will take all day to see it all and check out that lion hunt or fun safari in Africa you’ve always dreamed of. You can book a Caribou hunt in Alaska or sign up for a guided fishing trip in the delta, which you drive by on the way to Sacramento. They offer numerous lectures on hunting and fishing local waters and nearby hunting opportunities.

Right in our own backyard are two of the best Sportsmen’s stores available; in Cotati the Outdoor Pro shop is a fishing paradise, with helpful workers who can give you advice on gear, tackle and clothing. They also support some local charters you can gift. The other store is Sportsmen’s Warehouse on Redwood Drive next to In-N-Out Burger. The selection of goods is comprehensive and the service is excellent. They are the to go to store in the north bay for guns and ammo. Although a gun purchase must wait for a background check, which can take more than two weeks, the staff will give you the box is comes in to wrap for Christmas morning. The store also supports women self-defense and non-lethal weapons.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.