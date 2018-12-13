Sportsman’s Report: Gift ideas, mushroom, fishing and hunting updates

By: Bill Hanson

For the family to attend the upcoming ‘Monet, the early years’ which opens Feb. 15, the price of admission is: adult $35, senior over 65 $32, student $26 and youth $20. So admission for a typical family of two adults and one point three children is: $110 (like the airlines you have to pay full fare even for a point three child) Compare this to a family membership at $200 and you will begin to see the benefit of a membership. As a member you can attend most exhibits at both the DeYoung Museum and the Legion of Honor for an entire year. The last Monet, ‘Monet the early years’ was a moving experience, after four visits I felt like it was too few to really appreciate his work. Each painting revealed not only a balance of subject and sense of place but a clear change in his work as he advanced in his technique. Visit the museums on their web to peruse the list of current and upcoming exhibits. Go to: https://deyoung.famsf.org/ click throughs are easy to follow. What a great gift for your entire family, getting into the habit of taking the under-one-hour drive, no guarantee there, bridge fare and free parking at the Legion of Honor is a wonderful thing. Parking at the DeYoung is on the street or in their underground fee-garage. One other benefit, as a member you can bring a guest for free.

The recent rains should stimulate the arrival of mid-winter mushrooms, I’ll be checking the reports from the northern end of our state and Oregon, they typically run a few weeks ahead of local fruiting. The mid-winter mushrooms include the Black Chantrelle, Yelow-foot and beautiful Hedge Hog, add to that the Golden Chantrelle and a few other edibles and you may come home with a full basket. There are several options for beginners, Sonoma County’s club, SOMA, San Francisco, MSSF and the commercial operation, pay as you go, Myco Adventures out of Marin: mycoventures.com

Hunting the back country is all about pigs, they are thriving which equates to terrible uprooting of native flora. If you do not have a private ranch to hunt on there are other options, BLM lands are public and often open to hunting. The nearest Bureau of Land Management office is in Ukiah:https://www.blm.gov/office/ukiah-field-officeYou can search the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to get suggestions on guided hog hunts. Most guides will supply a gift certificate to wrap.

Fishing in San Francisco Bay is picking up as is the lower Delta for Striped Bass. For charter suggestions check the CDFW web site or go to Outdoor Pro in Rohnert Park for suggestions. Most will supply a gift certificate.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.