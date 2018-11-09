Sportsman’s Report: Crab season opens

By: Bill Hanson

The California Department of Public Health has issued a warning not to eat the viscera (internal organs, or “crab butter”) of Dungeness Crab from the Bodega Bay or Russian River areas. Dungeness crab in these areas have high levels of domoic acid in the viscera. To get details on ocean seafood dangers, go to the wildlife.ca. go web site and click through to the site – Health Advisories and Closures. Be sure to bookmark this page if you are a sport fisher.

Near shore fishing, ‘ground fish’ has continued to be excellent from shore or boat. Read the regulations for setting out a crab pot then taking off to fish. Now if you could catch an oyster on a hook you could come home with a complete ‘Captains plate’ of seafood.

This Saturday the fall turkey season opens. Your hunting license allows you to harvest one turkey of either sex, two per season. You can leave your turkey calls home; they won’t come to a call. We all want to take a big, old bearded Tom with a long beard. If you are out to take a bird for the table, aim for the young birds.

Duck hunting has flown the coop, Nimrods (shotgun hunters) need a storm to score well.

Pig hunting is going full blast, the porkers are doing well, ripping up the turf and trampling everything in their path. Taking a boar is helping our wild stay healthy.

Check out the ‘activities’ site on the Sportsmen’s Warehouse web site. Coming up are Thanksgiving Cooking options Saturday and Fishing for Kids Sunday. The store is committed to healthy and safe outdoor activities for the family. Take advantage of their good work.

