Sportsman’s Report: Conditions of surf and waves

By: Bill Hanson

Fishing reports in the bay and delta are good right now, the rain waters have flooded out, tides have finished flushing the bay and the fish love it. On the coast it is more about ocean conditions, high winds usually mean high surf and big waves, but not always. To get an ocean forecast go to my favorite: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=46013

This is the buoy report, there are many, which records wave sizes, frequency and other details. What this site is not is a forecast, for that there are two sites I like, the first is aimed at those who use the beaches: https://www.swellinfo.com/surf-forecast/sonoma-county-california

When I want a fairly reliable forecast I go the NOAA site: https://marine.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lon=-124.01926&lat=39.39283#.XCp601xKhQI

In any case if you bookmark these sites and put them in your weather file it will be easy to see how conditions are now and how they may be on the day you want to book a charter. I love good charter captains but their business is taking charters out to fish, even in dicey conditions. This will help you make that final decision, Caveat emptor means buyer beware.

Pig hunting is having a great season, although you can hunt wild boar anytime of the year, those who eat them like pigs fattened up on acorns and rooting in soft ground. For the table go for the smallest pigs you can find. Fish and game regulations require you carry a valid hunting license and a pig tag, both available at your sport shop.

On the wild mushroom front time is wasting, the cold, wet, warm and repeat, repeat equals good mushrooming. Oddly I found a few pounds of Boletus Edulis in the hills near Occidental, this is late but if you recall we had a huge set of storms in late Sept. then cold and dry with occasional t-shirt weather. This had confused the wild mushrooms so late blooming is not too odd. The mid-winter mushrooms are coming up right now and should continue through Jan.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week