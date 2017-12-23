Sports update Rancho Cotate, Credo and Technology High Schools

Last weekend, Rancho Cotate High School and Technology High School had three teams competing in basketball tournament championships:
Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball took 2nd place at the Rumble on the 4 Tournament at Antioch High School.
Rancho Cotate JV Girls Basketball took 2nd place at the Wine Valley Classic at Vintage High School.
Technology Varsity Boys Basketball took 2nd place at the Gene Duffy Tournament in Calistoga.
Recently Rancho Cotate competed in the Herb Jergentz Tournament at Durham High School:
Rancho Cotate JV Boys Basketball team took 1st place.
Rancho Cotate Varsity Boys Basketball team took 2nd place.
Current overall records for district teams
(as of 12/11/17):
Basketball
RCHS Varsity Girls – 2-2 overall
RCHS JV Girls – 6-1 overall
RCHS Frosh Girls – 1-2 overall
RCHS Varsity Boys – 3-5 overall
RCHS JV Boys – 5-0 overall
RCHS Frosh Boys – 4-2 overall
THS Varsity Girls – 0-4 overall
THS Varsity Boys – 5-1 overall
THS JV Boys – 1-1 overall
CHS Varsity Girls – 2-6 overall
CHS JV Girls – 0-0 overall
CHS Varsity Boys – 1-2 overall
CHS JV Boys – 2-0 overall
CHS Frosh Boys – 0-0 overall
Soccer
RCHS Varsity Girls – 0-6 overall
RCHS JV Girls – 0-1 overall
RCHS Varsity Boys – 5-0 overall
RCHS JV Boys – 1-3 overall